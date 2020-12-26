Critical Comparison: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Lipocine shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Lipocine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AstraZeneca and Lipocine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $24.38 billion 5.22 $1.34 billion $1.75 27.73 Lipocine $170,000.00 548.67 -$13.01 million ($0.50) -2.84

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Lipocine. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 9.65% 37.23% 8.30% Lipocine N/A -195.34% -88.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AstraZeneca and Lipocine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 0 0 0 0 N/A Lipocine 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lipocine has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.27%. Given Lipocine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lipocine is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Lipocine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The company's marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Tudorza/Eklira, Fasenra, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalen and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR/Seroquel XR, and Vimovo for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. It has a collaboration agreement with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. to evaluate domvanalimab (AB154), an investigational anti-TIGIT antibody in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab); and Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize next-generation alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product for once daily dosing that completed Phase 2b testing; LPCN 1148, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis (NASH); LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth; and LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that is in Phase 2 Clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

