Critical Contrast: Ameren (NYSE:AEE) versus Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW)

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) and Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ameren alerts:

This table compares Ameren and Premier Power Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $5.91 billion 3.20 $828.00 million $3.35 22.83 Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ameren and Premier Power Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 14.70% 10.17% 2.86% Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of Ameren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ameren shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Premier Power Renewable Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ameren has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Power Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ameren and Premier Power Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 0 3 6 0 2.67 Premier Power Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameren presently has a consensus price target of $85.89, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Ameren’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ameren is more favorable than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Summary

Ameren beats Premier Power Renewable Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of September 28, 2020, it served approximately 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Premier Power Renewable Energy

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services. In addition, the company distributes solar energy system components comprising racking, wiring, inverters, solar modules, and other related components to smaller solar developers and integrators. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.