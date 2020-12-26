Critical Contrast: Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) versus FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) and FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of FBL Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FBL Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Life Group and FBL Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.84 -$4.83 million N/A N/A FBL Financial Group $774.68 million 1.66 $126.21 million $4.75 11.12

FBL Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Federal Life Group and FBL Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FBL Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

FBL Financial Group has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given FBL Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FBL Financial Group is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and FBL Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A FBL Financial Group 10.92% 6.64% 0.94%

Summary

FBL Financial Group beats Federal Life Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company is also involved in the property-casualty business; and provision of wealth management, investment advisory, and marketing and distribution services for the sale of mutual funds and insurance products, as well as leasing services. It markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

