Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,618 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.22% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Truist raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

