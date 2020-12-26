Crust Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00013047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 14% against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $642,957.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003654 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 182% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 984,808 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork.

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

