Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $305,879.07 and $1,211.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00139910 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00026083 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.