CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68.

About CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

