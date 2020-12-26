Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 29,092 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 273.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 264,242 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Eventbrite by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Eventbrite by 77.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth $197,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

