Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,157 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $306.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

