Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $1,552,362.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,351,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VAC opened at $134.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

