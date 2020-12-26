Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 65,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 193,295 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of HE opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

