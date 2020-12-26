Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 172,495 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,495 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

