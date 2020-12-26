Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 72,641 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,641 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

