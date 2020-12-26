Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.33.

NYSE:CFR opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,118 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,957,000 after acquiring an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

