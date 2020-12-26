cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,013.65 or 0.11452212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $30.14 million and $1.16 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00126101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00191422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00619006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00332157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00089283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00056324 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

