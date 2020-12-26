CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $97,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 229.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

