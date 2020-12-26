CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $117.38 Average PT from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.38.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.17. 235,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,952. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $166.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,302.76, a PEG ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

