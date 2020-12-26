CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.12

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. CyberVein has a market cap of $124.17 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars.

