Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

CYCC opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

