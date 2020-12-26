Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 67500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million and a PE ratio of -7.29.

About Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. It provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

