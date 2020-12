(CZX.V) (CVE:CZX) Stock Price Up ∞

(CZX.V) (CVE:CZX) rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 118,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 238,645 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31.

(CZX.V) Company Profile (CVE:CZX)

Canada Zinc Metals Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc-lead-silver base metals deposits. Its flagship property is the Akie property that consists of 46 mineral claims, which cover approximately 116 square kilometers, located in the Paleozoic Selwyn Basin, British Columbia.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for (CZX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CZX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.