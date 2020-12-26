DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00.

COLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 46.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

