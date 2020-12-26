Daimler’s (DDAIF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

DDAIF stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.71, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $72.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.