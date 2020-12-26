DAOBet (BET) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $68,817.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,200.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.01243038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00062937 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00299531 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

