Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) vs. Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Critical Review

Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) and Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Skyline Champion shares are held by institutional investors. 81.6% of Deer Valley shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Skyline Champion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deer Valley and Skyline Champion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deer Valley N/A N/A N/A Skyline Champion 4.14% 11.90% 7.40%

Volatility and Risk

Deer Valley has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyline Champion has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Deer Valley and Skyline Champion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deer Valley 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyline Champion 0 0 2 0 3.00

Skyline Champion has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Skyline Champion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyline Champion is more favorable than Deer Valley.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deer Valley and Skyline Champion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deer Valley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyline Champion $1.37 billion 1.31 $58.16 million $1.15 27.52

Skyline Champion has higher revenue and earnings than Deer Valley.

Summary

Skyline Champion beats Deer Valley on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deer Valley

Deer Valley Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells factory built homes primarily in the southeastern and south central regions of the United States. It operates through Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services segments. The company offers HUD code homes and modular homes. It also provides dealer inventory-secured financing for its factory built homes. Deer Valley Corporation markets its products in approximately 14 states through a network of independent dealers, builders, developers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Cytation Corporation and changed its name to Deer Valley Corporation in July 2006. Deer Valley Corporation is based in Tampa, Florida. Deer Valley Corporation is a subsidiary of Peerless Systems Corp.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations in the southern United States. In addition, it provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

