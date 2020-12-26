Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €153.27 ($180.31).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €138.20 ($162.59) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse AG has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is €136.31 and its 200 day moving average is €149.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

