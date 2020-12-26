Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

ETR LHA opened at €9.86 ($11.60) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.78. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €16.78 ($19.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

