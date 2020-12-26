DeVault (DVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $163,312.57

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, DeVault has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $163,312.57 and approximately $147.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004894 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001869 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005899 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000134 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001236 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

