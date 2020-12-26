Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.40.

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) stock opened at C$6.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$402.84 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23. Dexterra Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.21.

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

