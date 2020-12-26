DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

DMAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 310,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,527. The company has a market capitalization of $180.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $125,980. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 169,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 71.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 478,040 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

