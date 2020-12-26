DigixDAO Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $147,614.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $123.84 or 0.00478467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00042144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00292098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015439 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 138,426 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

