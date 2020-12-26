Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,195,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,009,000 after buying an additional 3,078,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,619,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,890,000 after buying an additional 1,515,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 4,373,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 45,519 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 171.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 1,901,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $991.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

