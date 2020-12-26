Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $2,053,900.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Giles Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Giles Baker sold 1,575 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $145,372.50.

On Friday, December 4th, Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $2,005,731.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40.

Shares of DLB opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $95.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $2,095,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. BidaskClub raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

