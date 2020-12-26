Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFIN traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $17.90. 126,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,848. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $597.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

