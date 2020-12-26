Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Shares Up 1%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3)’s stock price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €62.60 ($73.65) and last traded at €62.50 ($73.53). 26,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.90 ($72.82).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRW3. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.40 ($108.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €65.80 and its 200 day moving average is €72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $537.50 million and a PE ratio of 44.52.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

