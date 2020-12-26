Dragon Coins Price Tops $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $400.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00042855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00299893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00032222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015517 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.