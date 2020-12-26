DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0428 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and $3,332.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,773.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.01267386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00059552 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00274759 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

