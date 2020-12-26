Dreamcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $23,284.83 and $32.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,628,560 coins. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

