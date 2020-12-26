Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Dynamite token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a total market cap of $59,578.61 and $92,531.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00049450 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002091 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00020074 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004538 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 793,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,015 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

