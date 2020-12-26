DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TYEKF. ValuEngine upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 135.51%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

