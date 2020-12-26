e-Gulden 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $10.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 71.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00505587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000208 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,970,929 coins and its circulating supply is 17,148,618 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

