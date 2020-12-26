Einsteinium 24 Hour Volume Hits $776,879.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $16.49 million and $776,879.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.81 or 0.00493422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,089,426 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.