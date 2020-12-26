Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Elastic from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.44.

Elastic stock opened at $155.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -103.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $675,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,235.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,850 shares of company stock worth $67,359,033 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

