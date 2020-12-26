Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.50 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Electroneum has a market cap of $52.50 million and approximately $360,723.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,220,878,365 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

