Elrond Price Reaches $23.36 (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Elrond has a market cap of $341.69 million and approximately $40.43 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.36 or 0.00094395 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00133826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00020965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00665456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00161607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00352970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00095754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00059622 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,884,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,630,371 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

