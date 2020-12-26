Empty Set Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $212.76 million and approximately $22.61 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00125725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00629979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00190851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00325741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00056247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00087894 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 212,530,179 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans.

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

