Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENBL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,442 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $9,776,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

