ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.60

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.60 and traded as high as $12.81. ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 1,120,608 shares traded.

ENGI has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.35) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.01 ($16.48).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.60.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

