ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ ENG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

In related news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

