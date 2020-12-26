Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.96

Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $16.00. Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 11,354 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.96. The company has a market cap of £10.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

In other news, insider Andrew Law acquired 446,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £53,556.84 ($69,972.35).

About Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

